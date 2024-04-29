Red Wave Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 81,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,222,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in McDonald’s by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

MCD stock opened at $273.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald's last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

