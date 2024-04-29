Red Wave Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,356,000 after buying an additional 314,855 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,390,000 after acquiring an additional 153,669 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251,581 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after purchasing an additional 566,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.83.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

