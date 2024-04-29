Red Wave Investments LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Red Wave Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,454 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,176,000 after buying an additional 416,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.