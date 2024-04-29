Red Wave Investments LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $93.86 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.28.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

