Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 5.8% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $108.22 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

