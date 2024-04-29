Redwood Trust (RWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RWT opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of $752.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.48. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RWT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

