Redwood Trust (RWT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:RWT opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of $752.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.48. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.
Redwood Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
