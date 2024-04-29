Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,546,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,599 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of Regions Financial worth $49,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 384,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

