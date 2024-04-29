Render Token Price Reaches $7.73 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $7.73 or 0.00012311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $113.80 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,065,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,972,335 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

