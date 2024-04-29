Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cadence Bank (CADE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE):

4/24/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Cadence Bank was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.50.

4/24/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Cadence Bank had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Cadence Bank had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Cadence Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Cadence Bank is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 109,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,096. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

