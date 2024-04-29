Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 929 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of CubeSmart worth $28,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 571,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2,376.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 191,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $40.70 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

