Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,627 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $43,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $197.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

