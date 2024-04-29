Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,572 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $36,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,554,000 after acquiring an additional 197,770 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,638,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,808,000 after acquiring an additional 79,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,763,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,944,000 after acquiring an additional 186,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

