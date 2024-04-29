Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $28.93 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AECOM were worth $28,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 33.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $94.05 on Monday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.