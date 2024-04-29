Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $33.97 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.40.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $270.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.10 and a 200-day moving average of $281.51. The stock has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

