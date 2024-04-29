Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $35,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.13.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

CHTR stock opened at $251.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.16 and its 200 day moving average is $346.74.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.