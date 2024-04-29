Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of Celanese worth $33,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Celanese by 42.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Celanese by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Celanese by 3.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the third quarter worth $355,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $154.49 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $99.33 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.35.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.