Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,402 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.27% of Hologic worth $45,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

