Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 22,348 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,348 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $149,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $465.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.