Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,137 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $47,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.8% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 213,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 102.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.21.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $153,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WM opened at $213.95 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

