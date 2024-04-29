Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 717 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $31,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,713,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,391,000 after buying an additional 158,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 29,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,499,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,821,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $53.85 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

