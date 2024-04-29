Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Reliance worth $38,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 183.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 26.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $290.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.16 and a 200 day moving average of $291.99. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

