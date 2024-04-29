Reviewing KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -60.39% -85.34% -14.75% Ayro -6,845.89% -84.34% -53.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KORE Group and Ayro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 277.12%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Ayro.

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and Ayro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $276.61 million 0.23 -$167.04 million ($1.93) -0.40 Ayro $500,000.00 13.93 -$34.16 million ($8.20) -0.17

Ayro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 3.32, indicating that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KORE Group beats Ayro on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. The company also offers AYRO vehicles to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; AYRO 411x, an electric four-wheel light-duty utility trucks that are sold through its contracted partners; Club Car, as part of a global multi-year sustainability solution development, sales, and marketing agreement. In addition, it designs and develops AYRO Vanish fleet of vehicles. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

