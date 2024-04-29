Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues Earnings Results

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity updated its FY24 guidance to 4.55-4.75 EPS.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $101.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.34.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

