Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.01. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Plante acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 274,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

