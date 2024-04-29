RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Exchange Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $104.61. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

