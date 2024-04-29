RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Edison International by 17.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Edison International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Edison International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $70.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.75. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

