Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of RCKY opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

