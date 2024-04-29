Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.15.

RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price objective on Rogers Sugar and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.36. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$665.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4298755 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 62,370 shares of company stock worth $323,050. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

