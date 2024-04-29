Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CFO Kenneth D. Krause Sells 5,000 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.76. 354,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 224.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

