Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE ROL opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. Rollins has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

