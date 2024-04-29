Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 295.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.23).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 475 ($5.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 421.10 ($5.20) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 142.48 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 435 ($5.37). The company has a market capitalization of £35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,452.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 394.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 314.61.

In other news, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($964,344.00). In other news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic bought 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £32,678.94 ($40,364.30). Also, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.52), for a total transaction of £780,732.90 ($964,344.00). Insiders have purchased a total of 14,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

