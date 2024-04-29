Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.05-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.050-18.250 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $526.78 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $435.49 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $545.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $574.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.