Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.050-18.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 18.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.05-18.25 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

ROP opened at $526.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $435.49 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $574.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.