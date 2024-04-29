Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UTI. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NYSE:UTI opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.02 million, a PE ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

