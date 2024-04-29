Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$59.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE SII traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$55.05. 4,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,842. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$38.43 and a twelve month high of C$58.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 2.9233596 EPS for the current year.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

