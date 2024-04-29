Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $200.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

NASDAQ:CHRD traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.62. 45,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,049. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. Analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. FMR LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,232,000 after buying an additional 364,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 158.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after buying an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Chord Energy by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,815,000 after buying an additional 212,463 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 119.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after buying an additional 200,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chord Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,114,000 after buying an additional 138,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

