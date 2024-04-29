Royal Bank of Canada Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$20.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.61.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.34. 82,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,822. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.01 and a 1 year high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.5093946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

