Royal Bank of Canada Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $113.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.16. 607,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

