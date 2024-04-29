Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Sector Perform

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ERF stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.99. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $20.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

