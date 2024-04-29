Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $47.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.91. 118,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $141,537,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after buying an additional 1,278,566 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,765 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,771,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,397 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.