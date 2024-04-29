RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $56,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.