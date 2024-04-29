Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 219,330 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,965,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,330 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $68,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 327,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $889,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WY opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

