Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 73,994 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,994 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of CRH worth $67,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth about $941,562,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $73,833,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

CRH Stock Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.