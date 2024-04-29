Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 230,332 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,332 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $51,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

DB opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

