Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,612 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 187,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $61,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $268.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.91.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

