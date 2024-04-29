Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,215,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 124,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $60,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 187.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of AU opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AU

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.