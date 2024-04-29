Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $53,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,045,000 after acquiring an additional 273,952 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $180,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,994 shares of company stock worth $25,806,409 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $135.99 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $128.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.