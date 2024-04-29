Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $71.98 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,506 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $71,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after buying an additional 235,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

APD stock opened at $236.08 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.14 and its 200-day moving average is $255.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.