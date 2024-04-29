Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $58,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $81.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

