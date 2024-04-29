Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 146,868 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,868 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $55,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,242,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after buying an additional 87,001 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,507,000 after buying an additional 88,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,088,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,021,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $95.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

View Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.